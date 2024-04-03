Rusty Hinges Concert In Bremen April 7

The Rusty Hinges will return to Bremen Union Church from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 7.

The band will perform its wide-ranging repertoire of folk, classic rock, country, blues, and oldies. Band members include Nancy Bridges, Frank Bedell, John Couch, John Monterisi, and Dan Townsend.

Bremen Union Church is located at 523 Waldoboro Road (Route 32), in Bremen. Entrance to the event is by freewill donation to support maintenance of the historic church, which was built from lumber originally used to construct Bremen’s first meetinghouse.

For more information, call Dan Townsend at 570-347-2533 or email oneyounggeezer@gmail.com.

