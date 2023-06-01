Advanced Search
Rusty Hinges to Play Tin Top June 4

at

The Rusty Hinges (Courtesy photo)

The Rusty Hinges will play at Tin Top Cider Co., 16 South Old Sheepscot Road in Alna, from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.

Tin Top Cider Co. is a farm fermentory that delights in building lively craft ciders for adventurous people, offered at a spacious outdoor, family-friendly venue. The cider will host Crave Maine’s food truck on June 4.

The Rusty Hinges offer an eclectic repertoire covering classic rock, country,

blues, folk, oldies, and more, with tight harmonies, great instrumentation, and irresistible rhythms. Band members include Nancy Bridges (guitar, fiddle, whistle, vocals), Frank Bedell (bass, resonator guitar, vocals), John Couch (guitar, harmonica, vocals), John Monterisi (guitar, vocals), and Dan Townsend (guitar, vocals).

For more information, email Townsend at oneyounggeezer.com.

