Rutherford Library Hosts Edible Book Festival April 13

Those hoping to see and taste some creative cooking are invited to attend Rutherford Library’s second annual Edible Book Festival on Saturday, April 13 in South Bristol.

The International Edible Book Festival is an annual event that is intended to unite book lovers and food lovers to, according to the Books2Eat website, celebrate the ingestion of culture and it’s fulfilling nourishment. It was started by Judith Hoffberg and Beatrice Corona in 2000, and is typically celebrated on or around April 1 to commemorate the birthday of French gastronome and author Jean-Anthelme Brillat-Savarin.

To participate, call the library by Thursday, April 11 at 644-1882 or stop by during regular hours to pick up an entry form. It’s easy to enter – create an edible depiction of a book. It can be sweet or savory, funny, punny, or simply representational.

Entries must be brought to the library between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 12 or by 8 a.m. on April 13. Tasting and judging will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.

The library, at 2000 Route 129, is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

