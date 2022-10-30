The South Bristol Rutherford Library is excited to have Lee Emmons present his nature photography at the library on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Emmons is a photographer, nature writer, and a resident of Newcastle. He regularly shares his work with libraries and assisted living facilities in Lincoln County.

A graduate of Colby College, Emmons takes inspiration from local forests and the Damariscotta River. His photography attempts to capture the restorative power of nature.

This presentation is free.

The Rutherford Library is located at 2000 Route 129 in South Bristol and is open on Wednesday and Thursday from 12-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the library at 644-1882 for more information.

