Rutherford Library Presents Lee Emmons Photography Submitted article

at

Photograph by Lee Emmons. Emmons will present a selection of his nature photography at the Rutherford Library in South Bristol on Friday, Nov. 4, at 6:30 p.m. (Photo courtesy Rutherford Library)

The South Bristol Rutherford Library is excited to have Lee Emmons present his nature photography at the library on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Emmons is a photographer, nature writer, and a resident of Newcastle. He regularly shares his work with libraries and assisted living facilities in Lincoln County.

Lee Emmons (Photo courtesy Rebecca Emmons)

A graduate of Colby College, Emmons takes inspiration from local forests and the Damariscotta River. His photography attempts to capture the restorative power of nature.

This presentation is free.

The Rutherford Library is located at 2000 Route 129 in South Bristol and is open on Wednesday and Thursday from 12-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the library at 644-1882 for more information.

