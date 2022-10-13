The South Bristol Rutherford Library is pleased to present the artwork of Todd Lincoln during the month of October.

Lincoln is a lifelong resident of South Bristol and a member of an extended family that has lived in South Bristol for several generations. Lincoln first became interested in drawing at the young age of 10, encouraged by his Uncle Kenny and at first drawing cartoons inspired by Donald Duck. His taste has since grown more sophisticated and he enjoys the works of Monet and van Gogh among others.

Since those early days he has taken up drawing, painting, sculpting, guitar playing, and anything else that occupies his mind and calms him. “I’ll do anything that takes my mind off everyday life,” he said.

Like many painters, Lincoln said he is never happy with a painting and will return to a piece several times before he considers it complete, if he ever does.

He is inspired by local landscapes and wild life, and describes bugging his brother Ken to pull over when they are driving together and he sees something interesting to photograph and use for subject matter.

Lincoln currently lives and paints in South Bristol where he resides with his wife Betsy and works with his brother Ken, both talented and much in-demand carpenters.

Come see Lincoln’s work during library hours: Wednesday and Thursday 12-6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information please call the library at 644-1882. The Rutherford Library is located at 2000 Route 129.

