Salt Bay Chamberfest Music Videos December 9, 2020 at 9:25 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSalt Bay Chamberfest Promises Top-Notch ProgramSalt Bay Chamberfest Cancels Summer Festival, Plans Online Concerts, ProgramsMusic and Art Performances OnlineSalt Bay Chamberfest: Musical Getaway in Coastal MaineWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to Hesper Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!