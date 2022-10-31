This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Salt Pond Studio, in Friendship, features an exhibition of paintings and sgraffito creations on porcelain by Friendship artist Pam Cabañas. The exhibition features large works on panel inspired by life and landscape in the artist’s hometown.

The artist’s ventures into sgrafitto works on porcelain punctuate the exhibition.

Join Cabanas at Salt Pond Studio for a reception on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2-6 p.m., with live music on the Salt Pond stage provided by Adrian Piel, Jim Loney, and other fine local talent. The firepit will be warm and the barbecue will be fired up. Come enjoy good company, good art, and good music at this end of season bash at Salt Pond Studio.

Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Maine Lobsterman’s Fund.

Located in a renovated 19th century one room schoolhouse at 522 Cushing Road, Salt Pond Studio is open Thursday through Sunday, 12-4 p.m., through Sunday, Nov. 27.

For more information call 691-5787.

