Saltwater Artist Gallery Opens May 28 May 18, 2021 at 4:20 pm Saltwater Artists GalleryYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSaltwater Gallery Opens This WeekendSaltwater Artists Gallery Open Memorial WeekendSaltwater Artists Gallery Seasonal Closing Event this WeekendSaltwater Gallery Opening SoonSaltwater Artists Gallery Shows Off Local Artists Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!