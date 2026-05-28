Saltwater Artists Gallery Highlights LA Visual Arts Students

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Saltwater Artists Gallery welcomed students, families, faculty, and community members for the opening reception of the second annual Lincoln Academy student art show on Wednesday, May 20.

The evening was filled with excitement as guests gathered to celebrate the diversity, accomplishments and creativity of the students of Lincoln Academy’s visual arts program in Newcastle. The exhibition features an impressive collection of two-dimensional art, ceramics, and jewelry, showcasing the talent of the school’s emerging young artists as well as the dedication of the art educators at Lincoln Academy.

Saltwater Artists Gallery’s own artists were there to talk with the students, share their experiences in their mediums, and to encourage the students to continue their passion for the arts.

Also, in attendance were Caroline Roberts, a Scholastic Gold Key Award winner, and Lee MacCorkle, the inaugural recipient of the Saltwater Artists Gallery’s visual arts scholarship.

The student exhibition continues through Friday, June 19.

Saltwater Artists Gallery, at 3056 Bristol Road in New Harbor, is now open for the summer season. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday. Beginning Friday, June 12, the gallery will be open daily.

For more information, go to saltwaterartists.com.

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