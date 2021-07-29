Saltwater Artists Gallery Silent Auction Bids Closing July 29, 2021 at 9:58 am Saltwater Artists GalleryYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesArt Auction Benefit for Seagull Shop and RestaurantSaltwater Artists Gallery Shows Off Local ArtistsSaltwater Artists Gallery Raffle WinnerSaltwater Artists Offer Great GiftsSaltwater Artist Gallery Opens May 28 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!