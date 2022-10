Two artist members of the Saltwater Artists Gallery in New Harbor were juried into the Boothbay Region Artists Federation show “Art in ME.”

Kay Miller had two monoprints chosen, “Cradle of Civilization” and “Tangled Garden.” Betsy Palmer’s watercolor “Harbor Mates” was also exhibited. The reception was held at the Boothbay Region Artists Federation gallery on Friday, Oct. 8 and will be on display until Saturday, Nov. 13.

