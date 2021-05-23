Savory Maine to Host Artist Reception

Savory Maine in Damariscotta will host a closing reception and silent auction of the paintings by Damariscotta artist Polly Steadman from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26. Savory appetizers, sweet treats, wine, and refreshing beverages will be served.

Steadman was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer last year and has been undergoing treatment. The reception will be a wonderful opportunity for friends and fellow artists to visit with her and wish her well.

In the coastal Maine art community, Steadman has shown frequently at the Boothbay Region Arts Foundation as well as at River Arts in Damariscotta. She is also an active member of a cooperative group known as the Saltwater Artists Gallery in New Harbor.

For many years Steadman has volunteered at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens and sang and danced with Hearts Ever Young. She was also a member of the Homeward Bound Hospice Choir.

Steadman’s paintings can be viewed during Savory Maine’s regular business hours, which are noon to 7 p.m., Friday through Monday. The paintings can be purchased any time during the show for the listed price or a bid can be placed in a silent auction for the paintings. Bids will be accepted through 3:30 p.m., May 26, the day of the reception.

The sale and silent auction will benefit for Apifera Farm, where Steadman volunteers. The nonprofit Bremen farm provides forever sanctuary to elder and needy animals. In addition, the farm shares the animals with the community through visits. Harry the llama will be present at the reception.

Savory Maine is located at 11 Water St. in Damariscotta. The entrance is on the lower level facing the Damariscotta River.

For more information, call Grace Goldberg at 563-2111 or email gracehgoldberg@hotmail.com.

