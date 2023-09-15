Scotland’s Skerryvore at Opera House Sept. 23

Three-time winners of Scotland’s Live Act of the Year award, the band Skerryvore has evolved from humble beginnings to become one of the country’s leading forces in a thriving live music scene. At the forefront of a movement that has reinvented and reignited a traditional Scottish scene for a modern, multicultural audience, the band has brought their high energy performances to audiences across the globe.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Skerryvore arrives in Maine for one show only at the historic Opera House at Boothbay Harbor. The evening marks the final night of the band’s United States tour before leaving for Spain.

From their early days in Scottish West Coast halls and bars, to festival crowds in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and throughout the U.K. and Europe, the eight members of Skerryvore bring a wide range of influences and talent. With a mix of bagpipes, fiddles, accordions, and whistles, alongside guitar and vocals, underpinned by driving bass, drums, and keys, Skerryvore represent the best in contemporary Scottish traditional music.

The band’s seven studio albums demonstrate the wide range of influences the individual musicians bring to the mix – a unique fusion of folk, traditional, pop, and rock.

Advance discounted tickets are $30 and available only from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor, or call 633-5159.

Regular tickets are $35 and available online at boothbayoperahouse.com, and at the door if available.

The bar opens at 6:30 p.m. with doors for seating opening at 7 p.m. and the Scots taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.

