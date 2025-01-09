Seacoast Community Orchestras Looking For Area Musicians

Area musicians are invited to play music with the Seacoast Community Orchestras this spring.

Adults and children, experienced players, and those less experienced are welcome to join one or more of the orchestras’ three string ensembles for the spring semester. There is a place for everyone. No auditions are required and many members play in more than one group.

Weekly rehearsals for the orchestras begin Tuesday, Jan. 14 in the Great Salt Bay Community School cafeteria and continue on Tuesday afternoons throughout the school year following the school holiday calendar. A free public concert will be performed on Tuesday, April 15.

Seacoast Community Orchestra concerts are held in both the fall and spring and are free to all. Donations are appreciated.

To make arrangements to play with the orchestras or for more information, email Kaity Newell at knewell@aos93.org, Ferdinand Liva at giamuse@comcast.net, or go to seacoastorchestra.org.

Scholarship assistance is available.

