Seasonal Workshops at The Good Supply

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Good Supply in Pemaquid will host a series of winter and spring ceramic workshops led by award-winning ceramics artist Tim Christensen of Roque Bluffs.

The workshop series kicks off on Feb. 25 with the nine session virtual clay school for third graders. Topics include pinch pot, slab construction, sgraffito, coil building, and sculpture. There will be options for three outdoor meet-ups during kiln firings. Class meets virtually from 4–5 p.m. every Thursday. Cost is $150 for the nine weeks and includes all materials.

On Feb. 27, Christensen will lead the full snow moon sgraffito workshop inside The Good Supply barn. In this plein air class, participants will learn to pack and carry everything needed to make sgraffito etchings on porcelain by moonlight in one of Maine’s scenic locations. The workshop will run from 4–8 p.m. and costs $160.

On March 20, Christensen will lead a spring raku clinic behind The Good Supply barn. Participants will have the option of working with their own bisque ware or purchasing prepared forms made by Christensen starting at $20. The workshop will run from 12–5 p.m. and costs $80.

For the past 15 years, Christensen has developed his craft in sgraffito — a centuries-old technique achieved by decoratively scoring through a layer of slip to reveal an unglazed clay body.

Christensen’s artwork reflects a personal ethos that propels him to document the natural world for generations to come. In recognizing interdependence between ecology and biodiversity—both of which celebrate the virtue of individuals in a system as well as the systems themselves—he hopes to remind everyone of human connectivity in the world.

Christensen is also the co-author of “Reflect, Adapt, and Persevere,” a travel memoir steeped in environmental philosophy. He is an adept educator with experience teaching both adults and children.

“People are looking for a sense of community, and we have that in Maine,” said Catherine McLetchie, owner of The Good Supply.

Tim Christensen has an alliance with Watershed Center for Ceramic Arts. He recently received an award through the Maine Craft Association Craft Apprentice Program for mentoring Lincoln Academy graduate, Aiden Fraser.

Registration is open for all workshops on The Good Supply’s website at thegoodsupply.org/pages/maine-barn.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

