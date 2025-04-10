Season’s Final Contra Dance In Damariscotta April 11

The final Oyster Creek Fiddlers contra dance in this year’s monthly Damariscotta series will take place in Damariscotta on Friday, April 11 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the Damariscotta Baptist Church, at 4 Bristol Road.

All dancers, from beginners to experienced, are welcome to come dance, to join the band, or to just sit and listen to the music and watch the dancers. Dress comfortably/casually. There is no need to bring a partner.

Community country dancing is a social activity that all ages, including children, can enjoy. It has been a part of Maine’s culture since colonial times. The dances, whether done in longways sets or circles, are easy to learn, and traditionally they have been accompanied by live dance music.

Kaity Newell will teach and call the dances. As always, live music will be provided by the Oyster Creek Fiddlers, a collective of local musicians of all ages who play traditional dance tunes from a variety of traditions, on a variety of acoustic instruments.

This month, Newell will continue to teach and call several favorite “Old Chestnut” contra dances, all of which have been danced in New England for over a hundred years.

After an upcoming summer break, the monthly Damariscotta dance series will resume in October.

The final Pemaquid peninsula contra dance of the New Harbor series will take place on Sunday, April 27 from 3-5 p.m. at the Willing Workers Hall, at 2617 Bristol Road. After that series’ summer break, the monthly New Harbor dances will resume in September.

A freewill donation of $5 to $10 per person is requested. All proceeds from this month’s Damariscotta dance will benefit the Community Housing Improvement Project’s fuel assistance fund.

In the event of inclement weather, dance cancellations will be posted as quickly as possible on the Facebook page of the Oyster Creek Fiddlers.

For more information, call Newell at 462-6137.

