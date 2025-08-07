Session Americana with Eleanor Buckland in Concert Friday, Aug. 15

Since their first jam around a table in the back of bar in Cambridge, Mass. in 2003, Session Americana has had a natural evolution from a loose bunch of friends sitting around swapping songs, to a hot-ticket weekly residency, to a touring collective.

Fresh off their most recent European tour, they arrive in Boothbay Harbor to play the Opera House on Friday, Aug. 15.

The band has nine records to their name and has played clubs and festivals throughout the US and Europe. It’s been said that they’ve avoided music business “should” and instead have followed a quirky path through the music world. Swapping instruments, trading off lead vocals, and sharing songwriting credits, Session Americana is constantly exploring new collaborations.

Maine native Eleanor Buckland, touring with the band when they come to Boothbay, brings a wealth of experience performing and collaborating, a powerful rhythm guitar, great fiddle chops, and soulful singing.

The band’s upcoming appearance at the historic Opera House marks their first appearance on this beloved Midcoast stage. Advance discounted tickets are $25 and available only directly from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor or by calling 633-5159. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Regular tickets are $30 and available online at boothbayoperahouse.com, or on the day of the show at the door.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and Session Americana goes on stage at 7:30 p.m.

