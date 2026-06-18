Sheepscot General Celebrates 15 Years

All are invited to celebrate 15 years of Sheepscot General Store and Farm with free ice cream and special musical guests The Newell Family Band and The Oyster Creek Fiddlers from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 19.

The store will provide the ice cream and a few toppings, and attendees are free to bring their own toppings to share if they would like. The last hour will be a called dance – the first dance on the lawn.

The Oyster Creek Fiddlers, featuring students of Kaity Newell, was formed over 20 years ago and has been playing for community events and barn dances across Midcoast Maine ever since. The group is constantly evolving as young fiddlers grow up and head out into the world with their music.

Some of the original Oyster Creek Fiddlers are enjoying illustrious fiddling careers. Famous alumni include Julia Plumb, Alden Robinson, and Maisie Newell.

The group’s repertoire is rooted in the fiddling tradition of Maine and the Maritimes with elements of Scots-Irish, Quebecois, and Scandinavian music. The Oyster Creek Fiddlers has released one album and are working on a second.

The Newell Family Band is a three-generational fiddling family, with a musical repertoire rooted in the fiddling traditions of Maine.

Sheepscot General is located at 98 Townhouse Road in Whitefield. For more information, go to sheepscotgeneral.com or call 549-5185.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

