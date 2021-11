Sheepscot General Holiday Artisan Market is now open.

Now through December, shoppers can support local artists by purchasing handcrafted goods right in Sheepscot General, at 98 Town House Road in Whitefield. With expanded store space, the artisan market is bigger than ever and filled with many beautifully crafted pieces.

Many artists will be replenishing offerings throughout the next six weeks, so customers should check back regularly.

