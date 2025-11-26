Sheepscot Valley Chorus Performs ‘A Ceremony of Carols’ Dec. 7

Sheepscot Valley Chorus invites all to its annual holiday concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7 in the Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor, at 125 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor.

The concert will feature Benjamin Britten’s magical “A Ceremony of Carols,” performed with harpist Melody Lindsay and conducted by Artistic Director Linda Blanchard. Tenor soloist David Myers-Wakeman and soprano soloists Jennifer Felkay and Marybeth McCaffrey will be featured.

“A Ceremony of Carols” was based upon poems found in the book “The English Galaxy of Shorter Poems.” Britten discovered this book during a stopover in Halifax, Nova Scotia, while on a wartime voyage back to England from the United States in 1942.

Drawn primarily from medieval and Renaissance verses, these texts inspired Britten to compose this beloved work.

Holiday pops favorites will round out the second half of the program. Co-Director and accompanist Sean Fleming has a knack for bringing together top-notch musicians for the holiday pops orchestra.

Tickets, which are $20 for adults and free for children and students, are available at sheepscotvalleychorus.org and at Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop in Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor.

For more information, email info@sheepscotvalleychorus.org, go to sheepscotvalleychorus.org, or find Sheepscot Valley Chorus on Facebook.

