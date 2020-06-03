Shottery Gallery Opens for the Season

The Shottery Gallery of Art is opening for its 22nd season on Friday, June 5. This year, following state guidelines, and for the comfort and safety of everyone, visitors must wear a facemask and gloves. This is essential for the handling of needlework and ceramics. Gloves will be available if needed. A maximum of five visitors will be allowed in the gallery at a time.

This summer, Joy Shott’s work from the National Watercolor Society International Exhibit in California will be on view. The gallery will also highlight colorful quilts created by Robin Shott. In addition to her crib to king-size quilts, the gallery will feature her smaller, mounted quilts that include images of small birds and marine life. These can be framed to match any décor.

The gallery will typically be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. It is also open any day by appointment.

The Shottery Gallery, surrounded by roses in an English cottage garden, is located on Pemaquid Trail in New Harbor.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

