Shottery Gallery Opens June 5

The Shottery Gallery of Art will be welcoming visitors for its 24th season starting Saturday, June 5. Following state guidelines, visitors may wish to wear a face mask for indoor viewing. This year’s featured images will be scenic locations on Monhegan Island, local marine paintings, and fresh flowers such as orchids.

For the National Watercolor Society’s 99th International Open exhibition, Joy Shott’s painting, “Moonlit Phalaenopsis,” was used on the catalog cover. Orchids, which she loves, have been a subject of her art for decades. Now, in many collections, they have been a source of exhibit recognition and awards.

Also on display will be new and colorful quilts created by Robin Shott and featuring everything from king-size to small, pictorial images. These hang as paintings and can be framed to match one’s home decor.

The gallery is located at 97 Pemaquid Trail in New Harbor. Nestled in an English cottage garden, the shop is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. It will also be open by appointment.

For directions or more information, call 677-2870.

