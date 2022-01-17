Sing ‘Missa Gaia’ with Sheepscot Chorus

Sheepscot Chorus will begin rehearsals at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the First Congregational Church in Wiscasset.

The chorus will be rehearsing in the sanctuary, so there will be ample room to welcome all who want to sing. The featured work will be Paul Winter’s “Missa Gaia,” with other fun pieces on the program.

The performance of “Missa Gaia” celebrates the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day. Written by Winter in 1981, the work was dedicated to St. Francis, the patron saint of ecology. In “Missa Gaia,” Winter created a work both ecumenical and ecological, embracing all the voices of the Earth. The piece will feature a children’s choir, African percussion, bass, cello, guitar, organ, piano, and soprano sax, along with animal calls.

Sheepscot Chorus is directed by husband-and-wife team Linda Blanchard and Sean Fleming, of Damariscotta.

In order to keep everyone as safe as possible, singers must show proof that they are vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19 at the first rehearsal, and all must wear a N95 or KN95 mask while inside the church. Information about finding masks online can be found at sheepscotvalleychorus.org. A limited number of masks will be available at the first rehearsal.

For more information, go to sheepscotvalleychorus.org and facebook.com/sheepscotchorus, email info@sheepscotvalleychorus.org, or call 380-2769.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

