Sing Mozart’s ‘Coronation Mass’ with Lincoln Festival Chorus

Sing the joyful Mozart “Coronation Mass” with the Lincoln Festival Chorus this summer. Under the leadership of Artistic Directors Linda Blanchard and Sean Fleming, now is the perfect time to join Lincoln Festival Chorus as the group celebrates its 43rd season.

A favorite of audiences and performers alike, the “Coronation Mass” will be performed with professional soloists and an orchestra on Friday and Sunday, Aug. 18 and 20. Don’t miss this chance to sing this masterpiece.

For more information, contact Lincoln Arts Festival at 633-3913, or email lincolnartsfestivalbbh@gmail.com.

Composed in 1779, the “Coronation Mass,” is one of the most popular of Mozart’s 17 settings of the Latin mass texts. It most likely premiered on Easter Sunday in 1779 in Salzburg Cathedral.

Several shorter pieces will also be featured on the program, including arrangements of “Blue Skies,” “In the Still of the Night,” “It Don’t Mean a Thing,” “Mister Sandman,” “Over the Rainbow,” and more.

Lincoln Festival Chorus rehearses every Monday, at 7-9 p.m. starting June 12 and going through Aug. 14, at the Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor, 125 Townsend Ave, Boothbay Harbor. Past concerts for the group have included the Haydn “Lord Nelson” mass in 2022, a highly acclaimed performance of the Mozart Requiem in 2019, and the Fauré Requiem in 2018.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

