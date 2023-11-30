Singer-Songwriter Performs at Merry Barn Dec. 9

Singer-songwriter Tim Winchester will perform at the Merry Barn on Saturday, Dec. 9. Winchester’s music has been described as “atmospheric” and “an ethereal landscape of storytelling.”

“Into the Open” and “Northern Lights” are Winchester’s first two albums, with “Wander” scheduled for release in spring 2024.

With Gregory Alan Isakov, Jeffrey Foucault, Passenger, Angus and Julia Stone, and Mark Knopfler among his musical influences, Winchester has received high honors in the International Songwriting Competition and the Great American Song contest.

This is the final concert in music at the Merry Barn’s fall lineup. The series will resume in March 2024 with a talented cadre of musicians.

Building on the rich history of the Merry Barn as a beloved dance hall, and the centrality of music and storytelling to the seafaring communities, farms, fields, and forests of Maine, this new series brings musicians with Maine ties to the Midcoast.

In a turn-of-the-century barn, with a house concert vibe, songwriters and musicians find community, connection, and a place to explore their craft. Audiences of all ages experience the beauty and power of story and song in intimate performances spanning genres from indie, folk, rock, blues, multicultural, and indigenous music.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under and are available at merrybarn.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m.

The Merry Barn is located at 417 River Road in Edgecomb. For more information, email stephaniemcsherry@merrybarn.com.

