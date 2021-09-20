Sir Douglas and His Puppets at Oktoberfest Waldoboro

Sir Douglas and His Puppets from Maine Children’s Entertainment will be the featured entertainer for children at Oktoberfest Waldoboro on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Cider Hill Farm, located at 785 Main St.

Sir Douglas will do a puppet show at noon. Admission is free.

Other activities for children at Oktoberfest Waldoboro include pumpkin painting, sack races, and a giant Jenga game.

Activities for all ages include cider-pressing, cornhole, bocce, Yardzee, ladder ball, and more. Traditional German competitions of barrel races, beer tray relays, and Nagelbalkan (a German nail game), will also take place.

Music for the event will be provided by The Betty Junes and by Phog.

Oktoberfest Waldoboro will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and admission is free. For more information, call 832-4484.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

