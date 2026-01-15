Six-Week Winter Painting Program Seeks Participants

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Watercolorist Brigitte Bowyer Carey is looking for fellow painters to join her once a week on Tuesdays at Inn Along the Way, at 741 Main St. in Damariscotta, starting on Jan. 27. The group will meet from 1-3 p.m. for six consecutive weeks.

Bowyer Carey has been creating watercolors for over 60 years now, her painting career has been the most prominent and also the loveliest cornerstone of her life thus far.

This is her third winter here in the Midcoast, after having spent almost 40 years living and painting in the Bahamas. Her move to Maine came after her home in the Abacos was destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in 2019. Just a few years later, after having relocated to Grand Bahama Island, her husband Donnie passed away.

Maine was not Bowyer Carey’s first choice for a place to live in retirement, but since her daughter Angela and family live in Bristol, it became the best choice.

Bowyer Carey has been finding her feet again through her painting. She joined local plein air painting groups that meet two days a week during the summertime, and has been able to explore some of the area’s most scenic spots thanks to those connections.

Her palette of paint colors has shifted dramatically from the saturated, almost neon colors of the bright Caribbean turquoise sea and lemon yellow sun, to the deeper blues and greens of the Maine coast. Landscapes and seascapes are her most-loved views, the rocky coastline and some old Maine barns have been finding their way into her recent paintings as well.

Since most of the summer plein air painters are seasonal residents here, she’s looking for a small group of year-round folks who are interested in coming together to paint indoors once a week. The Inn Along the Way has been kind enough to offer a space for a small group of about eight to paint.

For more information, call Bowyer Carey’s daughter at 837-5239.

Anyone who is interested in creating a bit of community and camaraderie around painting, whether it’s watercolors or acrylics or oils, is encouraged to reach out to Inn Along the Way at 751-6261 or by going to innalongtheway.org. Participants are asked to bring their own painting supplies. Donations are welcome there, but not required.

