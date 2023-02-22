Skidompha Teen Creative Magazine Growing Into 10th Volume

Teenage writers and artists across the county and state have another window of opportunity to share their work through the Skidompha Library’s EPOCH magazine, a publication for and by teenagers.

The magazine accepts poetry, fiction, non-fiction, photography, artwork, drawings, and more from students in grades seven through 12 anywhere in Maine. Submissions for its 10th volume close Monday, Feb. 27.

The magazine began in 2017 with a grant from the Anonimo Foundation, and has grown every issue since, according to Jeannette Eaton, the adult mentor for the publication.

The most recent volume featured 66 artists and writers from 12 schools chosen from 270 submissions, Eaton said.

Once submissions periods close, an editorial board of six teenagers from Lincoln County schools meets every week for six weeks to review submissions anonymously and discuss them.

There are no set themes for the issues. Instead, the team discusses what stands out to them from the submissions they receive.

“We talk about what makes it strong, what moves us, what’s haunting us,” Eaton said.

On a more personal level, the review process is also an opportunity for students to engage with writing and art outside of the classroom.

“I learn so much from them,” Eaton said. “They’re from different schools, so I learn about how they are learning to approach creativity based on the things they bring up and the way they are learning about language.”

The group also discusses the act of submitting work for review and declining it graciously.

“We try to talk about how brave it is to submit your work, and how we are saying we don’t have room,” Eaton said.

Once students finalize their selections, Eaton edits the pieces and works on layout, assisted by graphic designer Kelsey Gibbs, who was also a previous EPOCH mentor.

Once the magazine is printed and ordered, Eaton said she tries to spread the word. Published authors all receive two copies and Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop in Damariscotta displays the publication. Eaton said copies are available to other local businesses who would like them.

“This is a fun way for kids in the area to be seen for the creative work they’re doing. We are blown away every time,” Eaton said. “We get such cool submissions.

Editorial board members also have opportunities to lead at the library in other ways, such as running writing camps for children.

For both board members and those who have their work published, Eaton said, the experience can also be a valuable stepping stone to opportunities in college and beyond.

“It’s a joyful thing for the kids on the board to be connected to,” Eaton said. “They’re excited to share the work of other teens.”

Past issues are available at the library.

Submissions to EPOCH’s 10th volume are open until Monday, Feb. 27. Spots are also open on the magazine’s editorial board.

For more information, go to skidompha.org/programs-events/epoch-magazine.

