Skidompha to Offer Virtual Life-Drawing Class for Teens

For those who have wanted to try drawing owls, reptiles, or insects from live models, Teen Services at Skidompha Public Library and The Chewonki Foundation in Wiscasset are offering the perfect opportunity.

An educator from Chewonki’s Traveling Natural History program is teaching a virtual life-drawing class for Skidompha teens from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 8. Participants will have the opportunity to meet some of Chewonki’s resident owls, reptiles, and insects and have some fun capturing them on the page.

This program is free of charge and all materials will be provided by Skidompha. Advance registration is required.

To sign up or for more information, call 563-5513, email Sophie Gagnon at sgagnon@skidompha.org, or send a message on Facebook to facebook.com/groups/skidomphateenservices.

Skidompha is located at 184 Main St. in Damariscotta. The library is open for in-person browsing and borrowing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, call 563-5513 or go to skidompha.org.

