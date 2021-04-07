Skidompha’s Teen Services Offering Virtual Cooking, Jewelry-Making Classes

Skidompha Library in Damariscotta is excited to announce two upcoming virtual classes for teens, made possible through generous funding from the Anonimo Foundation.

Skidompha will host a virtual cooking class with Chef Mikael Andersson at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 19. Andersson left Sweden in his early 20s, has worked in eateries all over the world, and is now the head chef at Lincoln Academy. He will lead the teens in making delicious crepes with homemade whipped cream and blueberry quick jam.

This class has 10 spots for participants ages 12-19. To sign up, email Sophie at sgagnon@skidompha.org, call 563-5513, or stop by the library.

Skidompha will provide all of the ingredients to make the crepes as well as a cookbook, a set of measuring spoons, measuring cups, two metal bowls, two whisks, and a wooden spatula. These items can be picked up at the library 1-2 days ahead of the class. Participants will just need to have a 2-quart pot with a thick bottom on hand.

Skidompha will host a virtual jewelry-making class with ABOCA Beads and Jewelry in Damariscotta at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. Participants can pick up a bracelet kit at Skidompha the week before class. This kit will include everything needed to complete a leather and bead bracelet and a how-to jewelry making book. During the virtual class, ABOCA Beads will walk participants through all of the steps to make the bracelet.

This class has 7 spots for participants ages 12-19. To sign up, email Sophie at sgagnon@skidompha.org, call 563-5513, or stop by the library.

Skidompha is located at 184 Main St. in Damariscotta. The library is open for in-person browsing and borrowing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Cooking and jewelry-making supplies are available through curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 563-5513 or go to skidompha.org.

