Small Works Holiday Exhibition

at

"My Mom" by Joann Ballinger.

Sylvan Gallery is proud to feature a selection of small works of art by contemporary masters from Nov. 27 through Jan. 10.

The exhibition features works in oil, acrylic, and pastel with the majority of the paintings measuring 8” x 10” or smaller. The subject matter is the artists’ choice and includes a versatile selection of Maine landscapes and coastal views, winter snow scenes, and farmscapes.

"Silver Glow" by Angelo Franco.

The exhibit will feature works from artists Peter Layne Arguimbau, Joann Ballinger, Al Barker, Paul Batch, Angelo Franco, Susannah Haney, Neal Hughes, Charles Kolnik, Stan Moeller, Robert Noreika, Crista Pisano, Ann Scanlan, and Shirley Cean Youngs.

For more information, call Scanlan at 882-8290, go to sylvangallery.com, or find Sylvan Gallery on Instagram and Facebook.

The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 49 Water St., Wiscasset.

