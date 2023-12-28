Solo Show for Artist Sarah Wilde

Sarah Wilde, a local artist from Walpole, will have a solo show of her latest paintings at the LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus during the months of January and February 2024.

Seriously devoting herself to painting for the last 16 years, Wilde is known for her expressionistic/bold landscapes and seascapes. Wilde taught art in Boothbay, South Bristol, and Bremen elementary schools, and later taught expressive dance to adults throughout Maine before concentrating on painting.

Wilde graduated from the Corcoran School of Art and has studied for years with Newcastle artist Katharina Keoughan.

Wilde’s paintings can be found at Archipelago in Rockland, Gifts@136 in Damariscotta, Boothbay Region Art Foundation in Boothbay, The Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset, and recently at the Rutherford Library in South Bristol.

A portion of the sale price for any art sold at this exhibit benefits LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus.

