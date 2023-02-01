Somerville Artist Paints with the Landscape February 1, 2023 at 4:20 pm Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPaintings by Nicholas Aldus at St. Paul’s Chapel, Waldoboro‘Bringing Back the Giants of the Forest’ at Rising TideMedomak Arts Features Watercolors by Elizabeth PalmerPears and Humans Featured in Freeman ExhibitionDorothy Eisner Show Opens at Gleason Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!