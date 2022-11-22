The Waldo Theatre is kicking-off the holiday season with a fun and festive post-Thanksgiving “Sound of Music Community Sing-A-Long” on Friday, Nov. 25, at 4 p.m.

The event is a one-show-only screening of the 1965 Julie Andrews film musical in glorious, full-screen Technicolor, with subtitles so everyone in The Waldo can sing along to the magnificent music of Rodgers and Hammerstein. A host, a costume contest, and free interactive prop bags for every audience member help ensure this will be a memorable afternoon.

“This isn’t just a movie, it’s a fun event for everyone aged 6 to 96,” said Susan Hodder, The Waldo’s executive director. “The audience will be the star of this interactive show. It’s a perfect activity for the day after Thanksgiving, so bring family and friends to share in the fun, sing your heart out, and costumes are optional, but you could be a winner!”

There will be prizes awarded for most authentic and most creative costumes. Suggestions include dressing as Maria, Baron von Trapp, the Baroness, or Sister Margaretta. Or, for the more inventive, dress as the Alps, the Lonely Goatherd, or “brown paper package, tied up with string!”

Every audience member who purchases a ticket will be eligible to win one of several terrific door prizes donated by local merchants, and refreshments and snacks will be available for purchase. The Waldo is asking those who are able to please bring a canned food donation for the Waldoboro Food Pantry.

The presenting sponsor for this event is the family of Jo Ann C. Stevenson. Contributing sponsors include Morse’s Sauerkraut, Perch Cafe and Bakery, Lakin’s Gorges Cheese at East Forty Farm, Moose Crossing Garden Center, and Shelley’s Flowers and Gifts. Adult tickets are $10 online; $15 at the door. Youth tickets are $5.

The Waldo Theatre is located at 916 Main St., Waldoboro. For more information, go to thewaldotheatre.org or call 975-6490.

