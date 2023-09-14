Special Family Night Pricing For ‘Jules’ Sept. 22

The Harbor Theater is delighted to announce opening-night showing of the new movie, “Jules,” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, will be family night with a special family ticket price of $20 for up to five family members and a free large popcorn. Singles and couples are also welcome, but gather the whole family for a real deal!

Pulling an 89% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, “Jules” follows Milton (Ben Kingsley) who lives a quiet life of routine in a small western Pennsylvania town, but finds his day upended when a UFO and its extra-terrestrial passenger crash land in his backyard. Before long, Milton develops a close relationship with the extra-terrestrial he calls Jules.

Things become complicated when two neighbors (Harriet Sansom Harris and Jane Curtin) discover Jules and the government quickly closes in. What follows is a funny, wildly inventive ride as the three neighbors find meaning and connection later in life, thanks to this unlikely stranger.

Although the film is rated PG-13 for a little profanity and a few sexual references, it is generally considered appropriate for families. One parenting website said the violence, which is mild, might be a little scary for young kids, but should be fine for ages 9 and up, especially if they see it with an adult.

For more information, go to boothbaycinema.org.

