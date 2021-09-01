Springsteen Night Show Sept. 2 Outside at Lakehurst Lodge

Lincoln County Television’s Summer Concert Series continues Thursday, Sept. 2 outside on the Lakehurst Lodge lawn, with an earlier start time of 6 p.m. for daylight reasons. Bring chairs and blankets. Local music favorites Bob Colwell and friends will present a night of Bruce Springsteen’s best-known songs.

Tickets for the Sept. 2 show are $20 and available now online at LCTV.org and at King Eider’s Pub and Main Street Grocery, both in Damariscotta.

LCTV Summer Concert Series brings four Thursday evenings of family-friendly fun, friends, and dancing to Midcoast. The LCTV Summer Concert Series is a fundraiser for the non-profit station, helping do more for the community.

“As a non-profit community public access station, Lincoln County Television is all about community. This fundraiser series is about having fun together this summer and helps us continue to make news, entertainment, and government meetings accessible and available to the public.”

Then mark the calendar for the final show, also directed by Bob Colwell and friends from Hallowell: Sept. 30 with the music of the Rolling Stones.

For this show, the ticket table opens a half hour earlier at 5:30 p.m. and the music starts at 6 p.m. 1812 Farm’s catering will offer wine and beer for sale.

Lakehurst Lodge is located at 30 Lakehurst Lane off Egypt Road in Damariscotta, with plentiful parking.

Lincoln County Television broadcasts on Spectrum/Tidewater 7 and LCTV.org as Lincoln County’s non-profit public access and community television station. The station presents government meetings, educational programs, community events, and original weekly, monthly and special shows for Lincoln County residents of all ages. Follow LCTV on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at LCTV.org.

