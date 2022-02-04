St. Cecilia Chamber Choir Holding Auditions

St. Cecilia Chamber Choir is holding auditions for all voice parts as it begins preparing Brahms’ delightful “Liebeslieder Waltzes.” Published in 1870 and setting the poetry of Georg Friedrich Daumer, the charming waltzes were an immediate success for Brahms, who wrote them in homage to the popular “Waltz King,” Johann Strauss, Jr., as well as to his friend, Franz Schubert.

The St. Cecilia Chamber Choir is a dedicated and friendly group, eager to welcome new members. Gifted students encouraged to audition. Singers wishing to audition should have good vocal control, and sopranos and altos should be able to sing without vibrato. The ability to read music is preferred, but those who cannot read may participate by spending extra time learning the music at home with the aid of provided practice materials.

The choir performs the very finest challenging choral repertoire spanning the centuries from medieval to modern, under the direction of husband-and-wife team Linda Blanchard and Sean Fleming, of Damariscotta.

Rehearsals will be Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. starting on Feb. 9, at St. Andrew’s Church in Newcastle. In order to keep everyone as safe as possible, singers must show proof that they are vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19 at the first rehearsal, and all must wear a N95, KN95, or KF94 mask while inside the church and singing.

To schedule an audition, call Blanchard at 380-2768 or email audition@ceciliachoir.org.

For more information about the choir, go to ceciliachoir.org.

