St. Paul’s Union Chapel Concert Series Continues June 6

St. Paul’s Union Chapel, at 1065 Dutch Neck Road in Waldoboro, is pleased to announce the second concert in its summer music series will take place on Friday, June 6 at 7 p.m.

The DaPonte String Quartet will be joined by the renowned pianist Christopher O’Riley. This exciting collaboration will feature the piano quintets of Robert Schumann and Erich Korngold.

When he wrote his quintet, Korngold had yet to make his mark on the Hollywood film industry with soundtracks such as Errol Flynn’s “The Adventures of Robin Hood.” This remarkable, youthfully exuberant work was composed long before he left Vienna. Its monumental central adagio is perhaps one of the most hauntingly beautiful pieces of music ever written.

Schumann’s brilliant masterwork is full of joy and excitement. One of his most celebrated compositions, it was written in almost a frenzy of creativity, and dedicated to his wife, Clara Schumann, one of the greatest pianists of the 19th century.

The DaPonte String Quartet is well known throughout Midcoast Maine. These world-class performers have brought their unique vision and extraordinary musicianship to classical music aficionados for decades, keeping the quartet tradition alive through innovation and thoughtful engagement with musicians of every age and level of experience.

Tickets for this event can be purchased online at dapontequartet.org/tickets or at the door. Tickets purchased online are $40. Tickets at the door are pay-what-you-wish after online ticket holders have been seated.

For more information about the concert series, call Eric Stark at 732-762-2862

