Steadman Closing Reception June 16

The closing reception, along with a silent auction of the paintings of Damariscotta artist Polly Steadman, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, June 16 from 2-4 p.m. at Savory Maine in Damariscotta. Savory appetizers, sweet treats, wine, and refreshing beverages will be served.

Steadman was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer last year and has been undergoing treatment. The reception will be a wonderful opportunity for her many friends and fellow artists to visit with her and wish her well.

The paintings are on exhibit at Savory Maine and can be viewed, purchased at the “buy it now” price, or bid on any time during the restaurant’s regular hours, noon to 7 p.m. Friday-Monday. Savory Maine is located at 11 Water St. in Damariscotta. The entrance is on the lower level, facing the Damariscotta River.

The sale and silent auction is a benefit for Apifera Farm. Steadman was a volunteer and is an enthusiastic supporter of the farm.

Apifera Farm is a nonprofit in Bremen. Pronounced App-a-fair-a, the farm provides a permanent sanctuary to elder and needy animals, but also shares the animals with the elder community through on-site visits and by having elder groups come to the farm.

Harry the llama will be present at the reception as long as the temperature is below 90.

For more information, contact Grace Goldberg at Savory Maine: 563-2111 or gracehgoldberg@hotmail.com.

