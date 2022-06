After a two-year hiatus, story hour at the Waldoboro Public Library will be starting up again on Wednesday, June 8.

Story hour will begin weekly at 10:30 a.m. It will be held outside if the weather permits, but if held inside, masks are recommended because the children will be in close quarters together.

Story hour is for toddlers and preschoolers and siblings are welcome. For more information, call 832-4484 or email info@waldoboro.lib.me.us.

