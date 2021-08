A weekly story time for children of all ages is held every Thursday through August at 10:30 a.m. at Bremen Library. Please come enjoy some good books and a related craft. A free, pop-up veggie stand will also be available.

Bremen Library is located at 204 Waldoboro Road in Bremen. For more information, call 529-5572, email bremenmainelibrary@gmail.com, or go to bremenlibrary.org.

