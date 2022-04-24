Advanced Search
Storytree Theatre Holds Auditions

The play, The Only Woman in the Room, tells the story of Newcastle resident, Frances Perkins. (Courtesy image)

Storytree Theatre will hold auditions for the original play, “The Only Woman in the Room,” from noon to 4 p.m. May 21, at the Second Congregational Church, 51 Main St., Newcastle.

The play tells the story of Newcastle resident Frances Perkins, the first woman to serve in a presidential cabinet.

The theater is looking for six actors who can play multiple roles. All actors will be compensated for rehearsals and performances. Performances will be July 15-17, at Lincoln County Community Theater in Damariscotta.

For more information and to reserve audition times, email Teralyn Reiter at teralyn@storytreetheatre.org.

For additional information, visit storytreetheatre.org.

