Storytree Theatre Holds Auditions

Storytree Theatre will hold auditions for the original play, “The Only Woman in the Room,” from noon to 4 p.m. May 21, at the Second Congregational Church, 51 Main St., Newcastle.

The play tells the story of Newcastle resident Frances Perkins, the first woman to serve in a presidential cabinet.

The theater is looking for six actors who can play multiple roles. All actors will be compensated for rehearsals and performances. Performances will be July 15-17, at Lincoln County Community Theater in Damariscotta.

For more information and to reserve audition times, email Teralyn Reiter at teralyn@storytreetheatre.org.

For additional information, visit storytreetheatre.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

