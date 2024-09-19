String Trio to Perform at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm

Enjoy a beautiful fall afternoon on the farm serenaded by three amazing musicians.

Beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, a string trio will perform pieces by Bach, Mozart and Francaix at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm, at 317 Hewitt Road in Somerville.

Set against the dazzling colors of the hillside, musicians Katherine Liccardo on violin, Matt Consul on viola, and Ben Noyes on cello, will weave their enchanting music into the glory of fall.

This event is free and all are welcome. A $25 donation is suggested for those who are able. Attendees are asked to bring a chair or blanket to spread on the lawn.

In case of inclement weather, please check social media or the website pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com, or email Kelly Payson-Roopchand at info@pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com or call 549-3096.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

