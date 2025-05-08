Student Artists To Take Over Boothbay Gallery

Prepare to be inspired as the Boothbay Region Art Foundation gallery is set to burst with youthful creativity as it hosts the annual Boothbay Region Student Art Show.

This vibrant exhibition, a beloved spring tradition, will showcase a breathtaking array of artwork created by talented students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The show opens with a reception from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, May 9 at the gallery, at 1 Townsend Ave. in picturesque Boothbay Harbor.

Over 400 students have contributed to this year’s show, presenting a breathtaking variety of mediums including painting, ceramics, sculpture, collage, and so much more. Participating schools include Boothbay Region High School, Boothbay Region Elementary School, Southport Central School, Edgecomb Eddy School, and for the very first time, the Center for Teaching and Learning in Edgecomb.

At Boothbay Elementary, art teacher Jessica Nadeau’s students collaborated on a recycled sculpture using No. 2 plastics working with visiting artist Kim Bernard, known for creating public installations that spark dialog about environmental concerns.

Younger students in Nadeau’s classes also delved into the world of color and form, drawing inspiration from Frank Stella’s dynamic “Protractor Series” to create their own captivating banded color paintings.

At Boothbay Region High School, Manon Lewis encouraged her students to push their creative boundaries by responding artistically to various “problems.” This open-ended approach resulted in a diverse body of work, including the emotional expression of purely abstract art reminiscent of Jackson Pollock, powerful pieces conveying social messages inspired by the iconic New York graffiti artist Keith Haring, and thought-provoking assemblages crafted from discarded objects found at the Boothbay dump, echoing the distinctive style of Louise Nevelson.

Adding another layer of collaborative spirit, the students of Southport Central School, under the guidance of their teacher Jennifer McIvor, will present a collaborative display alongside individually selected works.

Following the opening reception May 9, the exhibit continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 10; Sunday, May 11; Friday, May 16; Saturday, May 17; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 18.

For more information, go to boothbayartists.org or call 633-2703.

