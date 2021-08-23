Sue Kibbe at Saltwater Artists Gallery

The Saltwater Artists Gallery will feature work by artist Sue Heil Kibbe this week with a showcase of her pastels and oil pictures.

Kibbe started coming to Maine as a child, settling in Southport in 1993. She has used virtually every medium while painting and teaching with a specialty in portraiture. She is happy to paint portraits on commission.

Kibbe is active in several art societies and is presently on the board of the Boothbay Region Art Foundation. Her philosophy toward painting is “The more you experience the thrill of painting from life, the more addicted you become.”

Kibbe’s artwork can be seen at the gallery at 3056 Bristol Road in New Harbor. Saltwater Artists Gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, go to saltwaterartists.com.

