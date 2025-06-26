The Lincoln County News
Summer Blockbuster Series Returns To Lincoln Theater

Lincoln Theater’s summer blockbuster series is back, bigger, bolder, and packed with unforgettable adventures for the whole family. Beat the heat this summer with a dazzling lineup of classic action films that promise thrills, laughter, and edge-of-your-seat excitement.

The fun begins on Thursday, July 3 with the explosive 1996 sci-fi spectacle “Independence Day” (PG-13), showing at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. When an alien armada unleashes chaos across the globe, humanity’s survival hinges on a ragtag group of heroes — including a determined president, a brilliant scientist, and a fearless fighter pilot — as they launch a last-ditch effort to save the world.

Next up on Thursday, July 31, dive into the beloved 1985 adventure “The Goonies” (PG) at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Follow a group of misfit kids as they embark on a wild treasure hunt to save their homes, dodging booby traps, outsmarting criminals, and uncovering secrets along the way.

The series closes with a legendary bang on Thursday, Aug. 21, with the original 1977 space epic “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” (PG) playing at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Journey to a galaxy far, far away as young farmhand Luke Skywalker teams up with the rogue Han Solo, the fearless Princess Leia, and the wise Obi-Wan Kenobi to battle the tyrannical Galactic Empire.

Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in the heart of downtown Damariscotta. For more information, go to lincolntheater.org, email info@lincolntheater.org, or call 563-3424.


