The Carpenter’s Boat Shop will offer two summer woodworking classes. Bobby Ives and Mike Stevens will teach a class called “Building Simple Shaker Crafts” from July 26-30, and Lizabeth Moniz will teach “Woodworking for Beginners” Aug. 11-15.

Summer classes at the boat shop are a perfect way to learn basic woodworking skills while enjoying the campus and excellent instructors.

For more information, go to carpentersboatshop.org/summer-programs or email director@carpentersboatshop.com.

