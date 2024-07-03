Summer Concert Series Returns To Round Pond

Music has become a large part of the Little Brown Church, on Route 32 in Round Pond, with Wednesday night concerts being held throughout the summer months. After a hiatus last year, the tradition will return on Wednesday, July 3 with Curlew, a traditional Irish band.

Darryn Petersen, David Stimson, and Tamora Goltz have been active in the Maine Irish music scene since the early 1980s, playing together in various band incarnations for concerts and dances.

They share an interest in the great dance music traditions of Ireland played on flute, fiddle, concertina, whistle, uilleann pipes, and guitar.

All concerts start at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is by a suggested donation of $15 at the door for adults and children are free. No advance tickets are available.

For more information, find the Little Brown Church Music Series on Facebook or email jackierudymusic@gmail.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

