Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

‘Summer’s End’ Art Show at Ocean Point Inn

at

"My Grateful Heart" by Kat Logan.

“My Grateful Heart” by Kat Logan.

Ocean Point Inn will host “Summer’s End,” an art show featuring the works of local and regional artists. The show will open on Wednesday, Sept. 2 and run through Monday, Oct. 12. An opening reception for the artists will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Ocean Point Inn, 191 Shore Rd. in East Boothbay.

In addition to the works of local and regional artists, the show will also feature the work of Monhegan Artist, Lee Court (1903-1992) and well-known local artist, Carlton Plummer (1929-2020).

For more information or to receive an application, please contact: Patricia Royall patricia@oceanpointinn.com or by calling the Inn at 633-4200.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^