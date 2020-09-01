‘Summer’s End’ Art Show at Ocean Point Inn

Ocean Point Inn will host “Summer’s End,” an art show featuring the works of local and regional artists. The show will open on Wednesday, Sept. 2 and run through Monday, Oct. 12. An opening reception for the artists will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Ocean Point Inn, 191 Shore Rd. in East Boothbay.

In addition to the works of local and regional artists, the show will also feature the work of Monhegan Artist, Lee Court (1903-1992) and well-known local artist, Carlton Plummer (1929-2020).

For more information or to receive an application, please contact: Patricia Royall patricia@oceanpointinn.com or by calling the Inn at 633-4200.

