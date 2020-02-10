Susan Bartlett Rice Exhibits New Work at Bristol Area Library

A selection of new paintings by local artist Susan Bartlett Rice will be on display at the Bristol Area Library, located at 619 Old County Road in Pemaquid, throughout the month of February.

Rice’s colorful paintings include many images of winter: red berries, icy coves, and winter recreation. “The winter is long and quiet. This time of year is always my most productive and inspired,” Rice said. “It’s when I am least distracted. I always look forward to exhibiting my work at the library to an audience that lives in these local scenes alongside me.”

In addition to her studio work, Rice also paints large public murals. Her most recent project was a 2019 mural in downtown Biddeford measuring over 100 feet wide. Rice was recently featured in the ArtMaine 2020 Annual Guide published by Maine Magazine as one of 75 artists noteworthy Maine artists.

After graduating from Lincoln Academy, Rice earned her bachelor’s degree in studio art and art history from the University of Vermont, followed by further studies at the California College of Arts and Crafts and the Rhode Island School of Design. Her paintings have been exhibited and collected widely. Her Walpole studio recently celebrated 15 years in business and is open to the public (by appointment only during winter months).

Rice said, “In Maine, if you don’t paint the season, it’s gone for another year. The weather, light, and palette constantly change, which keeps me on my toes. Waking up to a fresh snow and blue sky motivates me want to paint as much, if not more, than a summer day out on the water. There is so much natural beauty here, it’s hard not to want to capture it.”

The Bristol Area Library is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 2-6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information about the artist, go to susanbartlettrice.com or find her studio on Facebook at facebook.com/susanbartlettricestudio or instagram @susanbartlettrice.

